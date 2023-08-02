HSSC CET mains admit card 2023 released at hssc.gov.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HSSC CET admit card 2023 available at hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET admit card 2023, HSSC CET admit card 2023 direct download link, HSSC CET exam date: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) has released the admit cards for CET Mains 2023 exam. All those who applied for the HSSC Group C recruitment 2023 exam can download their call letters from the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and www.hssc.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the commission will conduct the written examination Optical Mark Recognition (OMR Sheet Based) on 05 August 2023 (Saturday) & 06 August 2023 (Sunday) for all Categories under Group No. 56 & 57 against Advt. No. 03/2023 of Group-C posts. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download their call letters followed by the easy steps given below.

HSSC CET admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'HSSC CET admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the details such as roll number and other details HSSC CET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save HSSC CET admit card 2023 for future reference

HSSC CET admit card 2023 direct download link (for August 5 exam)

HSSC CET admit card 2023 direct download link (for August 6 exam)