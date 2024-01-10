DSSSB Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 4,214 Teaching, Non-Teaching posts, check easy steps

DSSSB Recruitment 2024 application form: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts including NTT Assistant Teacher, PGT, and Clerk. A total of 4,214 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment procedure out of which 2354 vacancies are for Non-Teaching roles, 297 are for PGT teacher posts, 1455 are for Assistant Teacher roles and 108 are for section officer (horticulture). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications for the above roles at the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is February 7.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on 'apply online'
- A login page will appear on the screen
- Register yourself first before proceeding with the application form
- Fill out the application form, make a printout of the application form, and click on the 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Documents required
- Class 10th mark sheet
- Class 12th mark sheet
- Category Certificate
- Graduation Degree
- Two passport Size Photograph
How much application fee is mandated while submitting the application form?
Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- while submitting the online applications. However, the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD/ESM categories are not required to pay any fee.
Vacancy Details
- Grade-IV/Junior Assistant: 1672 Posts
- Stenographer: 143 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk-cum Typist (English/Hindi): 256 Posts
- Junior Stenographer: 20 Posts
- Junior Assistant: 40 Posts
- Stenographer: 14 Posts
- Junior Assistant: 30 Posts
- Junior Stenographer (English): 2 Posts
- Junior Assistant: 28 Posts
- Stenographer Grade-II: 5 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk: 28 Posts
- Junior Assistant: 10 Posts
- Junior Stenographer (Hindi): 2 Posts
- Assistant Grade-I: 104 Posts
How much salary will be provided?
Candidates can check post-wise salary details below.
- Grade-IV/Junior Assistant: Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Stenographer: Rs. 25500 – 81100/-
- Lower Division Clerk-cum Typist (English/Hindi): Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Junior Stenographer: Rs. 25500 – 81100/-
- Junior Assistant: Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Stenographer: Rs. 25500 – 81100/-
- Junior Assistant: Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Junior Stenographer (English): Rs. 25500 – 81100/-
- Junior Assistant: Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Stenographer Grade-II: Rs. 25500 – 81100/-
- Lower Division Clerk: Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Junior Assistant: Rs. 19900 – 63200/-
- Junior Stenographer (Hindi): Rs. 25500 – 81100/-
- Assistant Grade-I: Rs. 25500 – 81100/-