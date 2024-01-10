DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 Section Officer posts, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification released

DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Section Officer (Horticulture). Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website sssb.delhi.gov.in. The application window will remain open till 7th February 2024. Candidates can eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 108 Posts

Delhi Municipal Corporations -89 Posts

New Delhi Municipal Council - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Section Officer (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) - Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Science with Botany or equivalent.

Section Officer (New Delhi Municipal Council) - B.Sc.in Agriculture with 2 years experience in Ornamental Horticulture or Landscaping.

Age Limit

Delhi Municipal Corporations -18 to 27 years

New Delhi Municipal Council - 18 to 32 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on 'apply online'

A login page will appear on the screen

Register yourself first before proceeding with the application form

Fill out the application form, make a printout of the application form, and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

How much salary will be provided?

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs. 35,400–1,12,400/-(Pay Level-6) after appointment on both posts.

What is the exam scheme?

The board will conduct a Two-Tier Examination i.e. II –Tier(Technical –T1)for the post of Section Officer (Horticulture). The questions in the examination will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only. The exam will based on General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language and comprehension, Test of English Language and comprehension and Subject / Qualification Paper.