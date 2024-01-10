Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
  DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 Section Officer posts, check eligibility, how to apply

DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 Section Officer posts, check eligibility, how to apply

DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification has been released by Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). Candidates who are satisfying the eligibility criteria can apply online at sssb.delhi.gov.in by 7th February. Check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 14:23 IST
DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification released
Image Source : FILE DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification released

DSSSB SO Recruitment 2024: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Section Officer (Horticulture).  Candidates willing to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website sssb.delhi.gov.in. The application window will remain open till 7th February 2024. Candidates can eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Vacancy Details 

Total number of vacancies - 108 Posts

  •  Delhi Municipal Corporations -89 Posts
  •  New Delhi Municipal Council - 19 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Section Officer (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) - Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture or Science with Botany or equivalent.
  • Section Officer (New Delhi Municipal Council) - B.Sc.in Agriculture with 2 years experience in Ornamental Horticulture or Landscaping.

Age Limit 

  •  Delhi Municipal Corporations -18 to 27 years
  •  New Delhi Municipal Council - 18 to 32 years

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Click on  'apply online'
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Register yourself first before proceeding with the application form
  • Fill out the application form, make a printout of the application form, and click on the 'submit' button
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

How much salary will be provided?

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs. 35,400–1,12,400/-(Pay Level-6) after appointment on both posts. 

What is the exam scheme?

The board will conduct a Two-Tier  Examination i.e. II –Tier(Technical –T1)for the post of Section Officer (Horticulture). The questions in the examination will be bilingual (Hindi & English) except for the Language papers which will be in the language concerned only. The exam will based on General Awareness, General   Intelligence and Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Test of Hindi Language and comprehension, Test of English Language and comprehension and Subject / Qualification Paper. 

 

