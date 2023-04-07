DDA JE Answer Key 2023 at dda.gov.in, Direct download link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DDA JE Answer Key 2023 at dda.gov.in

DDA JE Answer Key 2023: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released answer keys for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer(Civil) and Junior Engineer(E/M) under Direct Recruitment 2022. The candidates who appeared in the DDA JE 2022 can download their answer keys from the official website of DDA - dda.gov.in.

To download the DDA Junior Engineer Answer Keys 2022, the candidates are required to use their e-admit card credentials on the login page. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their DDA JE Answer Key 2023.

In case, any candidate found a discrepancy in the answer keys or wishes to raise objections against the answer key, they may raise objections between April 7, 2023 from 10 AM to April 12, 2023 till 6.00 PM, through online mode only, as the notice reads. Objections received after the due date i.e. April 12, 2023 till 6.00 P.M. or through any other mode of communication shall not be entertained by the DDA under any circumstances.

DDA JE Answer Key 2023: How to download?

- Candidates can visit the official website of DDA - dda.gov.in

- Go to the Jobs section

- Click on the notification link that reads 'DDA JE Answer Key 2023'

- It will take you to the login page

- Now, enter your credentials and click on the submit button

- Download DDA JE Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted Computer Based Examinations(CBT) on March 28, 29, and April 1, 3 at various exam centres. Candidates can download DDA JE Answer Key 2023 directly by clicking on the below link.

DDA JE Answer Key 2023 Direct Download link

