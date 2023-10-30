CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 215 vacancies against sports quota

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023 online application begins

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. According to the official notification, a total of 215 vacancies for the post of Head Constable GD will be recruited against sports quota. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below.

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Online application commencement date - October 30

Last date for submission of online application - November 28

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Athletics - 74 Posts

Boxing - 10 Posts

Basket Ball - 8 Posts

Football - 7 Posts

Gymnastics - 2 Posts

Handball - 5 Posts

Hockey - 2 Posts

Shooting - 2 Posts

Swimming - 6 Posts

Volleyball - 2 Posts

Weight Lifting - 17 Posts

Wrestling - 47 Posts

Taekwondo - 7 Posts

Body Building- 68 Posts

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should get a 12th passed certficate from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in games, Sports and Athletics.

Age Limit - Between 18 and 23 years as on August 1, 2023. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2000 and later than 01/08/2005, reads the official notification.

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications online at CISF i.e. https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in on or before November 28. Candidates can directly access to the online application link by clicking on the above link.

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

All others: Rs. 100/-

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories - exempted

Official Notification

Online Application

