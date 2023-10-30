Monday, October 30, 2023
     
CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 215 vacancies against sports quota

CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2023 online applications have been started at the official website. Government Job seekers can check the notification along with the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2023 19:00 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023 online application begins

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force, CISF has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. According to the official notification, a total of 215 vacancies for the post of Head Constable GD will be recruited against sports quota. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, selection criteria, and other details below. 

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Online application commencement date - October 30
  • Last date for submission of online application - November 28

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Athletics - 74 Posts
  • Boxing - 10 Posts
  • Basket Ball - 8 Posts
  • Football - 7 Posts
  • Gymnastics - 2 Posts
  • Handball - 5 Posts
  • Hockey - 2 Posts
  • Shooting - 2 Posts
  • Swimming - 6 Posts
  • Volleyball - 2 Posts
  • Weight Lifting - 17 Posts
  • Wrestling - 47 Posts
  • Taekwondo - 7 Posts
  • Body Building- 68 Posts

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should get a 12th passed certficate from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State / National / International in games, Sports and Athletics. 

Age Limit - Between 18 and 23 years as on August 1, 2023. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/2000 and later than 01/08/2005, reads the official notification. 

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications online at CISF i.e. https://cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in on or before November 28. Candidates can directly access to the online application link by clicking on the above link. 

CISF Head Constable (GD) Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

  • All others: Rs. 100/-
  • Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories - exempted

Official Notification

Online Application
 

