CCL Trade, Fresher Apprentices Recruitment 2023 registration ends today; Apply at centralcoalfields.in

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) will close the registrations for Trade, Fresher Apprentices Recruitment 2023 today, June 18. Aspirants can apply for the CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 online through the official website-- centralcoalfields.in. The CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 608 vacant posts in the organisation.

Candidates who have qualified the Class 10th, 12th exam and possess an ITI Diploma certificate are eligible to apply for the recruitment process.

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice - 536

Fresher Apprentice - 72

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 18 years

Trade Apprentice: Maximum age limit for unreserved (UR) candidates is 27 years and for reserved candidates is 32 years.

Fresher Apprentice: Maximum age limit for unreserved (UR) candidates is 22 years and for reserved candidates is 27 years.

CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can fill the application forms for the CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CCL at centralcoalfields.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023' link.

Step 3: Read the notification details and fill the application form as instructed.

Step 4: Verify details and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application.

Step 6: Download the CCL Apprentices Recruitment 2023 Application form and print a copy for future reference.