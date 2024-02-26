Last Day Alert: Apply now for BPSC TRE Phase 3 2024 with 87,774 vacancies, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK BPSC TRE Phase 3 registration 2024 window is to be closed today, February 26.

BPSC TRE Phase 3 registration 2024: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will end the extended registration deadline for recruitment to the post of teacher. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for BPSC TRE 3 via the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit approximately 87,774 vacancies in the organisation. The exam is being done to recruit the post of school teachers for classes 1 to 12, and special school teachers for classes 9 to 10.

Exam Date

The commission has scheduled the exam for March 7 to 17 and the results for the same will be out between March 22 and 24. The exam will have 150 questions, which will be divided into three parts. The first session of the exam will consist of 30 questions, followed by 40 in the second section and 80 in the final session. The results for the same will be tentatively announced between March 22 and 24.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Class 1 to 5 privmary teacher - minimum 18 yeaers of age

Middle school teacher (Class 6 to 8), trained graduate teacher (TGT) (Class 9 to 10) and PGT (Class 11 to 12) - Minimum 21 years old

The upper age limit for all male candidates is 37 years and 40 years for female candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Primary School Teacher - Senior Secondary passed with 50 per cent marks and 2 years diploma in elementary education.

Middle school teacher - Bachelor's degree with a 2-year diploma in elementary education or a bachelor of education degree.

TGT Teacher - bachelor's or master's Degree in a related subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree.

PGT teacher - master's degree in a related subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree.

How to apply for BPSC TRE 3.0?

Go to the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the 'apply online' link

It will redirect you to a new page

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form after successful registration

Make a payment, and click on 'submit' after all the sections

Keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates from the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 750, while scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, female candidates and disabled candidates are required to pay Rs. 200/-.

BPSC TRE Phase 3 registration 2024 last date today, apply now for 87,774 vacancies