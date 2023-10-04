BPSC 67th CCE Interview call letter 2023 OUT at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call letter 2023 download link available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call Letter 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview call letter for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam. All those who have qualified for the interview round can download the 67th CCE Interview call letter from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the interview for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 10, in two shifts - the first shift from 9.30 AM and the second shift from 2 PM.

A total of 2,104 candidates cleared the mains exam to appear in the interview round. The candidates can follow the easy steps to download their 67th CCE Interview call letters online. A direct link is also provided below for the reference of candidates.

BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call letter 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call letter 2023'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your roll number and click on the 'submit' button

BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call letter 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the call letter and save it for future reference

BPSC 67th CCE Interview Call letter 2023 direct download link

This recruitment drive is being held to recruit a total of 802 vacancies in the Bihar state government. The selection process involves prelims, mains and interview rounds. Those who qualify for the interview round will be selected for the final appointment.