BHU Professor, Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023: Registration for 307 posts ends today, apply at bhu.ac.in

BHU Recruitment 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will close the registrations for recruitment to the post of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors today, July 31. Candidates who have not yet applied for the BHU Faculty Recruitment 2023 can fill in the application form online through the official website-- bhu.ac.in.
BHU Faculty Recruitment: Vacancy Details
A total of 307 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process of which 85 posts are for Professors, 133 posts are for Associate professors, and 89 vacancies are for the post of Assistant professors.
BHU Faculty Recruitment: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to Unreserved, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 1,000 as a registration fee. Whereas, SC, ST, PWBD, Female and Transgender candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.
BHU Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
Applicants can follow the steps given below to fill in the BHU Faculty Recruitment 2023 application form.
- Visit the official website of the university at bhu.ac.in
- Select the 'Recruitment' tab on the homepage
- Click on the 'Rolling Advt. No. 01-13/2023-2024 (Teaching posts) for different Institutes/Faculties' link
- Go to the registration link and fill in the application form
- Upload required documents and pay the application fee
- Verify details duly filled in and finally submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.