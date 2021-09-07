Rajasthan RPSC Police SI admit card 2021 released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RPSC SI exam will be held between September 13 and 15

RPSC Police SI admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021. The candidates can download their hall ticket on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The SI exam will be held between September 13 and 15. The SI exam will be held in two shifts, first session from 10 am to 12 noon and second session from 3 pm to 5 pm.

RPSC Police SI admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the download 'SI admit card 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Admit card will appear on screen Download SI hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The RPSC exam is being conducted for over 800 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander. For details on RPSC SI exam, please visit the website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

