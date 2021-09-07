Tuesday, September 07, 2021
     
Haryana HSSC SI exam 2021 dates released, check schedule

HSSC SI exam will be held on September 26. The admit cards will be available to download from September 19 at hssc.gov.in 

New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2021 13:16 IST
HSSC SI exam
HSSC SI exam will be held on September 26

HSSC SI exam 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the exam dates of the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam 2021. As per the schedule, the recruitment exam for the Sub-Inspector male and female will be conducted on September 26. The detailed exam schedule is available at the website- hssc.gov.in

The exam earlier scheduled on August 29 was canceled by the commission. The admit cards will be available to download from September 19. 

HSSC SI exam 2021: Steps to download hall ticket 

  1. Visit the website-  hssc.gov.in 
  2. Click on the download 'SI admit card 2021' link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number 
  4. HSSC SI hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  5. Download SI admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

The Sub-Inspector (SI) exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon, afternoon shift from 3 to 4:30 PM. For details on SI exam, please visit the website- hssc.gov.in.   

