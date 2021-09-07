Haryana HSSC SI exam 2021 dates released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HSSC SI exam will be held on September 26

HSSC SI exam 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the exam dates of the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam 2021. As per the schedule, the recruitment exam for the Sub-Inspector male and female will be conducted on September 26. The detailed exam schedule is available at the website- hssc.gov.in.

The exam earlier scheduled on August 29 was canceled by the commission. The admit cards will be available to download from September 19.

HSSC SI exam 2021: Steps to download hall ticket

Visit the website- hssc.gov.in Click on the download 'SI admit card 2021' link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number HSSC SI hall ticket will appear on the screen Download SI admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The Sub-Inspector (SI) exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon, afternoon shift from 3 to 4:30 PM. For details on SI exam, please visit the website- hssc.gov.in.

