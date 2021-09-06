Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 admit card released, how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI JPSC Preliminary Examination 2021 admit card has been released at the official website -- jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Preliminary Examination 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the JPSC exam-2021 can download their admit card from the official website -- jpsc.gov.in.

The JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2021 has been scheduled to be held on September 19 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

JPSC Combined Civil Services admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of JPSC-- jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Civil Services (P.T) Examination-2021, Advt. No. 01/2021". A new webpage will display on the screen. Click on the "Login for Download Admit Card" link. Enter the login credentials and click on 'Login'. The admit card will display on the screen. Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.

