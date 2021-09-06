Jharkhand JPSC Combined Civil Services Prelims 2021 admit card released, how to download here

JPSC Preliminary Examination 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2021. Candidates who have registered to appear for the JPSC exam-2021 can download their admit card from the official website -- jpsc.gov.in.
The JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2021 has been scheduled to be held on September 19 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 4 pm.
JPSC Combined Civil Services admit card 2021: How to download
- Visit the official website of JPSC-- jpsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Civil Services (P.T) Examination-2021, Advt. No. 01/2021".
- A new webpage will display on the screen.
- Click on the "Login for Download Admit Card" link.
- Enter the login credentials and click on 'Login'.
- The admit card will display on the screen.
- Download the admit card and take a print out for future use.
