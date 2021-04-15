Image Source : ANI Migrant workers returning from Maharashtra allege extortion, Indore police extends help

Migrant workers returning from Maharashtra to their native places in state including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, are complaining of extortions at the hands of Maharashtra police, following the announcement of 15-day curfew by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Coming to the rescue of the returning migrants, Indore's Rau Thana police, along with an NGO, is providing refreshments to workers arriving in the city.

"We are returning to our homes because there was the problem of earning livelihood after curfew announcement. I had migrated back last year also during lockdown but returned after the situation improved. This time too, like the last year, the police extorted heavily from us," a taxi driver said.

More than 50 migrant workers were seen near Indore bypass crammed into two loading jeeps going to Jabalpur.

(With ANI inputs)

