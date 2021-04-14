14 private hospitals in Delhi declared as full COVID hospital. Check list

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi.

In view of the pandemic situation in the national capital, 14 private hospitals have been declared as full COVID hospital and wouldn't be allowed to admit any non-COVID patient. These hospitals would cumulatively provide 3,553 beds for COVID treatment. The hospitals will also be allowed to temporarily increase their bed capacity up to 35 per cent, the Delhi government informed on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded as many as 17,282 fresh coronavirus cases, the sharpest daily spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,540. One hundred four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 17,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

