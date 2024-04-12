Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir CM, to contest Lok Sabha Elections from Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha election 2024: National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Baramulla constituency, his father and party chief Farooq Abdullah informed on Friday.

Farooq Abdullah said that Omar will contest from Baramulla and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar.

Polling in Srinagar and Baramulla will take place in the fourth (May 13) and fifth (May 20) phases, during the Lok Sabha elections.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh have a total of six Lok Sabha seats. Three seats are in Kashmir, two in Jammu and one in Ladakh.

Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir are -- Anantnag-Rajouri, Baramulla, and Srinagar. In Jammu -- Udhampur and Jammu and one Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has entered into an alliance with Congress in the two Union Territories. Farooq Abdullah's party will contest on three Kashmir seats -- namely Anantnag-Rajouri, Baramulla, and Srinagar, whereas, the Congress party will contest in Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh. Both the parties are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc to counter BJP-led NDA.

Earlier, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) led by former CM Mehbooba Mufti was also part of the opposition's alliance, however, after no settlement was reached on seat-sharing, Mehbooba pulled out of the alliance.

Now, PDP will also contest on three seats in Kashmir.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with alliance partners will be contesting on all five seats in Jammu-Kashmir.

