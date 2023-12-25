Jammu And Kashmir: Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concern over the alleged custodial torture of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"Lastly, I conveyed my deep sadness at the circumstances in Kashmir. Not since 2021 have our forces been attacked in such a manner. The custodial torture of civilians is also an immense cause for concern," the AIMIM chief posted on X.

Owaisi targets Shah

Owaisi asked what happened to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that after the repeal of Article 370 and demonetisation, "everything has been sorted and that there is no terrorism anymore.

He claim, unfortunately, dialogue-baazi has replaced proper national security.

Army probe underway

The Army reportedly ordered a thorough internal probe into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch after allegations that they died in its custody surfaced.

Owaisi also expressed concern over the Telangana government reportedly planning to construct a new High Court building at Budvel here, away from its present location in the old city of Hyderabad.

"Recently, people of South Zone (Old City of Hyderabad) were accused of electricity theft by people in power. It is condemnable. No CM should feel entitled to insulting the people of an area where tribals, Dalits and Muslims live," he said.

