Jammu and Kashmir: 7 dead, several injured after passenger vehicle falls into gorge in Baramulla | VIDEO

J&K: Seven people died and several injured after passenger vehicle rolls down gorge in Baramulla

Seven passengers lost their lives in a devastating accident as a passenger vehicle heading to Uri rolled down a gorge in Boniyar area, Baramulla district.

Authorities swiftly initiated a rescue operation at the accident site, recovering the bodies and transporting the injured to the Baramulla district hospital for urgent medical attention. Among the injured, three individuals are in critical condition, prompting their referral to GMC Baramulla for specialised treatment, as confirmed by Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Khan, the Block Medical Officer of Boniyar Uri.

Police are currently engaged in the process of identifying the deceased, with efforts to inform their families underway. Information regarding the origins of the victims remains pending.

Preliminary reports suggested that the accident occurred at a high speed, contributing to the severity of the incident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

Those injured in the accident are receiving ongoing medical treatment, emphasising the urgent need for care and attention to address their injuries.