Filmmaker Hansal Mehta calls Omar Abdullah's criticism on filming inside J&K Assembly complex 'disrespectful'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, FILE PHOTO National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and filmmaker Hansal Mehta (Right).

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has termed former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah's remarks as 'disrespectful, regressive and myopic' after the latter called filming of a series inside the legislative Assembly an 'absolute shame'.

Abdullah, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K, had on Friday criticised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for allowing shooting of Huma Qureshi-starrer "Maharani" inside the assembly complex and called it an “absolute shame”.

"The true face of "the mother of democracy", where once elected representatives of the people from all parties, religions, backgrounds & parts of J&K legislated on matters of great importance now actors & extras use it as a set for TV dramas. What a shame that the BJP-driven government in J&K has reduced the symbol of democracy, where they once sat & governed, to this sorry state of affairs. They even have a fake CM coming out of an office I was privileged to occupy for 6 years. What an absolute shame!!!!" Omar Abdullah posted on social media platform X.

Mehta, the maker of critically-acclaimed series like "Scam 1992" and "Scoop", replied to Abdullah's post on X, calling it "disrespectful" and "regressive".

Responding to the National Conference leader, director Hansal Mehta wrote, "Why is it a shame? How is the filming of a drama demeaning democracy or the ‘mother of democracy’? Everybody on a film set including actors, background actors (called ‘extras’ by you) are all citizens of this country and have every right to work with dignity and deserve respect and understanding - at least from somebody as educated as yourself."

"In countries around the world, we are given use of public places, government buildings, council halls and the like for shooting. It is because of this unwelcoming attitude that India is considered an unfriendly shooting location and we often prefer shooting abroad. I have great respect for you but this feels very disrespectful, regressive and myopic," Hansal Mehta further said.

The J-K legislative assembly was dissolved by the Governor on December 20, 2018. There have been no assembly elections in J-K which was bifurcated into two Union territories - J-K and Ladakh - on August 5, 2019.

The Centre also annulled Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state. Ladakh is a Union Territory without assembly.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High commissioner's visit to PoK