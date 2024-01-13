MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High commissioner's visit to PoK

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday 'took serious note' of the visit by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan Jane Marriott along with a UK Foreign Office official to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The 'highly objectionable visit' was taken by the officials on January 10, 2024.

The Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement, informed the MEA in a statement. Condemning the act, the MEA said, "Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Pakistan's core policy has been to 'use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table', adding that India made that policy irrelevant by 'not playing that game now'.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Jaishankar said, "What Pakistan was trying to do, not now but over multiple decades, was really to use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table. That, in essence, was its core policy. We have made that irrelevant by not playing that game now."

