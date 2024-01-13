Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High commissioner's visit to PoK

MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High commissioner's visit to PoK

Along with this, the Foreign Secretary has also lodged a protest on the same issue with the British High Commission in New Delhi emphasizing that Kashmir is a part of India.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: January 13, 2024 17:17 IST
Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the
Image Source : PTI Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday 'took serious note' of the visit by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan Jane Marriott along with a UK Foreign Office official to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The 'highly objectionable visit' was taken by the officials on January 10, 2024. 

The Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement, informed the MEA in a statement. Condemning the act, the MEA said, "Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable."

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Pakistan's core policy has been to 'use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table', adding that India made that policy irrelevant by 'not playing that game now'.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Jaishankar said, "What Pakistan was trying to do, not now but over multiple decades, was really to use cross-border terrorism to bring India to the table. That, in essence, was its core policy. We have made that irrelevant by not playing that game now."

ALSO READ | India, Pakistan exchange lists of nuclear installations and prisoners in their respective jails

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News