Yoga for Diabetes | Swami Ramdev shares 10 Yoga asanas and home remedies

Diabetes is a commonly found diseases in people and causes due to poor lifestyle and eating habits. It is also genetically passed through the generations. According to Swami Ramdev, the problem of diabetes can be treated by yoga asanas and home remedies. It claims that yoga has the power to erase the disease from its root. Till now it was believed that diabetes cannot be eradicated from the root, but by doing some yoga asanas and pranayama you can easily eliminate it in a natural way.

According to Swami Ramdev, when the sugar level in the body increases, it causes complaints of kidney, heart, blood pressure, or reduced eyesight. Due to this, the whole body starts to become hollow. Hands, shoulders, etc. begin to freeze and pain a lot Know 10 Yoga asanas from Swami Ramdev which are very effective in treating diabetes here.

Yoga asanas for Diabetes

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Vakrasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Bhujangasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Mandukasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Pawanmuktasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Gimukhasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Makarasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Ustrasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Halasana

Image Source : INDIA TV Benefits of Uttanpadasana

Pranayamas for Diabetes

Swami Ramdev suggests doing kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika, bhramari, udgith and ujjayi pranayamas daily in order to get rid of diabetes. He also shows how to do kapalbhati alongisde yoga asanas like vakrasana in order to keep the blood and sugar levels in check.

Home Remedies to Control Diabetes

Eat sprouted fenugreek and moong dal

Eat multigrain flour which consists of millet, barley, wheat, gram etc.

Make juice of 1 cucumber, 1 bitter gourd and 1 tomato and drink it daily. This will also control your diabetes.

Take a glass of Giloy juice before going to bed at night.

Avoid drinking juice of seasonal, orange, sugarcane etc. This will increase your sugar level rapidly.

