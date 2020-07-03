Yoga for Diabetes | Swami Ramdev shares 10 Yoga asanas and home remedies

Diabetes is a commonly found diseases in people and causes due to poor lifestyle and eating habits. It is also genetically passed through the generations. According to Swami Ramdev, the problem of diabetes can be treated by yoga asanas and home remedies. It claims that yoga has the power to erase the disease from its root. Till now it was believed that diabetes cannot be eradicated from the root, but by doing some yoga asanas and pranayama you can easily eliminate it in a natural way.
According to Swami Ramdev, when the sugar level in the body increases, it causes complaints of kidney, heart, blood pressure, or reduced eyesight. Due to this, the whole body starts to become hollow. Hands, shoulders, etc. begin to freeze and pain a lot Know 10 Yoga asanas from Swami Ramdev which are very effective in treating diabetes here.
Yoga asanas for Diabetes
Pranayamas for Diabetes
Swami Ramdev suggests doing kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhastrika, bhramari, udgith and ujjayi pranayamas daily in order to get rid of diabetes. He also shows how to do kapalbhati alongisde yoga asanas like vakrasana in order to keep the blood and sugar levels in check.
Home Remedies to Control Diabetes
- Eat sprouted fenugreek and moong dal
- Eat multigrain flour which consists of millet, barley, wheat, gram etc.
- Make juice of 1 cucumber, 1 bitter gourd and 1 tomato and drink it daily. This will also control your diabetes.
- Take a glass of Giloy juice before going to bed at night.
- Avoid drinking juice of seasonal, orange, sugarcane etc. This will increase your sugar level rapidly.