Yoga for Diabetes: Here are 5 asanas to maintain your blood-sugar level

Yoga for diabetes is of utmost importance in these growing hectic schedules and poor lifestyles. Good yoga therapy helps in maintaining the overall health of the body and keeps you fit in the longer run. It also improves insulin kinetics by reducing fasting insulin levels, shifting the peak insulin level to the left, and by normalizing the insulin-to-glucose ratio.

Yoga is the best and most promising, cost-effective option to treat and prevent diabetes. With the available current data and several studies, it is believed that yoga and other mind-body therapies are helpful in reducing stress-related hyperglycemia and it has a positive effect on blood glucose control. But at the same time, the regular practitioner of Yoga has to keep in mind that he/she has to maintain a balanced diet in order to achieve the desired results.

Here are yoga asanas beneficial for diabetes-

Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar)

It is an excellent way to regulate your heart rate and stretch the entire body. This is also a favorable warm-up before any asana. Surya Namaskar improves blood sugar levels and straightens the body. It also regulates blood circulation and helps in managing the insulin in the body.

Upward Facing Dog Pose (Bhujangasana)

This asana is good for diabetic patients for spinal extensors, quadriceps muscles, and triceps brachii. This increases the strength of your muscles and ultimately reduces your blood sugar levels. It increases flexibility and improves respiratory tract functions and digestive functions.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

This pose can help in strengthening the back and abdominal muscles. The health benefits include enhancing blood circulation, managing diabetes, adjusting hunched back and body posture, digestive ailments, and chest ailments.

Seated-forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Paschimottanasana helps in stimulating the abdominal organs like the pancreas which is responsible for insulin production. It aids in regulating the glucose levels in the body. This also benefits spine mobility and overall flexibility. It also adds calmness to the mind and reduces anxiety.

Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani)

The Viparita Karani mudra can help in relaxing your feet. It also provides relief for leg pain. This pose has a significant impact on controlling your diabetes. Regular practice of this pose helps in controlling blood pressure and reducing your blood sugar levels.

So, what are you thinking? Start your yoga therapy as soon as possible.

