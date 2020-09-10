Image Source : INDIA TV World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: 10 powerful quotes to prevent suicidal thoughts

On September 10 every year, people all across celebrate World Suicide Prevention Day. The day is observed to raise awareness about the topic of suicide and talk about ways to prevent it. Every person fights a battle that another person has no idea about. Sometimes, the battle gets tough and one starts to think about ending their life as an escapre plan. Especially during the lockdown this year, with people losing their jobs and loved ones due to the COVID19 pandemic, the rate of suicides has gone high. Hence, it is very important to talk about suicide and depression out loud. In 2013, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) hosted the first ever World Suicide Prevention Day.

There are several reasons that can lead a person to this decision but there can also be just one powerful reason to prevent them from ending the magic called life. All one has to keep in mind is the pain they will be leaving for their loved ones behind and that after a dark night, the sun always rises high.

Here are 10 powerful quotes on World Suicide Prevention Day which are helpful in preventing suicidal thoughts. Send these to your loved ones and instill hope of a better tomorrow in them.

Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly. The moment you're ready to quit is usually the moment right beforte a miracle happens. Don't give up. You have the power to say, "This is not how my story will end." Soak up the views. Take in the bad weather and the good weather. You are not the storm -- Matt Haig Suicide doesn’t end the chances of life getting worse, it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better Tough times don't last, tough people, do. Everybody wants to be a diamond, the more it is cut, the brightest it sparkles. Remember, diamonds are created under pressure from dirty coal. The person who commits suicide dies once. Those left behind die a thousand deaths, trying to relive those terrible moments and understand… why? -- Clark Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose. You’re alive for a reason so don’t ever give up You may not understand today or tomorrow, but eventually God will reveal why you went through everything you did. Suicide doesn't end the pain, it just passes it on to someone else. Be like the lotus, we too must rise from the mud, bloom out of the darkness and radiate into the world.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage