World Sleep Day 2024: Know how lack of sleep can impact pregnant women

Sleep disturbances affect most pregnant women. About 79% of the pregnant women experience sleep disorders. It can pose risks like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, convulsions, premature birth, and prolonged labour. Various factors contribute to these disturbances, including hormonal changes, anxiety, acid reflux, increased bladder activity, snoring, sleep apnea, leg cramps, back pain, heightened baby movements, and the expanding belly.

Apart from all this, stress and anxiety can also impact your ability to fall asleep. Lack of sleep can also increase your postpartum depression. Untreated sleep disturbances during pregnancy can have long-term effects on maternal health and may increase the risk of chronic sleep problems even after childbirth. Today on World Sleep Day, Dr Rajeev Agarwal, the IVF specialist & Medical Director at Renew Healthcare, shares tips on how to solve sleep disturbances during pregnancy.

Here are some tips on how to solve sleep disturbances in pregnancy:

Consistent sleep schedule: Going to bed and waking up around the same time each day, even on weekends, helps regulate your body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

Bed for sleep only: Avoid using your bed for activities like watching TV or working on your laptop. This conditions your body to associate bed with sleep.

Limit caffeine and chocolate: Caffeine and chocolate contain stimulants that can interfere with sleep, especially later in the day.

Manage anxiety: Anxiety is a common culprit behind sleep problems. Relaxation techniques like meditation or exercise can help reduce anxiety and promote better sleep.

Relaxing bath/massage: Warm baths or massages can be a great way to unwind before bed, easing tension and promoting relaxation.

Reduce screen time: The blue light emitted from electronic devices can suppress melatonin production, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Avoid screens for at least an hour before bed.

Remember, sleep is crucial during pregnancy. If these tips don't work, consult your obstetrician for further advice or supplements.

