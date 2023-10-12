World Sight Day 2023: Home remedies for relieving eye strain and fatigue naturally

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK These are the home remedies for relieving eye strain and fatigue naturally.

Our eyes are our windows to the world, but modern life often subjects them to prolonged screen time, reading, or other activities that can lead to eye strain and fatigue. Instead of reaching for over-the-counter solutions, let’s explore a few natural remedies by Dr Mugdha Agarwal, Director of Medicine, Healthmug. Pvt. Ltd. that can help soothe and refresh tired eyes.

Understanding Eye Strain and Fatigue

Before delving into remedies, it’s important to grasp what causes eye strain and fatigue. Prolonged exposure to screens, poor lighting, or focusing on a single task for an extended period can result in symptoms like dryness, redness, and discomfort. Fortunately, there are natural ways to relieve these discomforts.

Herbal Assistance

Aloe Vera: This soothing plant has multiple benefits, and its gel can be gently applied around the eyes to alleviate irritation and redness.

Cucumber Slices: The classic remedy of placing cucumber slices over closed eyelids can help reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes.

Rosewater: A few drops of pure rosewater in each eye can have a refreshing and rejuvenating effect on tired eyes.

Homeopathic Helpers

Euphrasia Officinalis: This remedy is often recommended for eye strain with excessive watering, burning, and sensitivity to light. It can provide relief and promote healing.

Ruta Graveolens: If your eye strain is accompanied by a sensation of eye pain and dryness, Ruta may be helpful in reducing discomfort.

Argentum Nitricum: For those who experience eye strain with nervousness and a tendency to blink frequently, this remedy may provide relief.

Additional Tips

The 20-20-20 Rule: To prevent eye strain during extended screen time, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on something at least 20 feet away.

Blink Regularly: Make a conscious effort to blink more frequently, as this helps keep your eyes moist and reduce dryness.

Proper Lighting: Ensure your workspace is well-lit, and avoid harsh, glaring lights that can contribute to eye fatigue.

Warm Compress: Applying a warm compress over closed eyes can relax the eye muscles and improve blood circulation.

Remember prioritising your eye health is paramount, and these remedies can help you maintain the well-being of your precious windows to the world.

