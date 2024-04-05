World Health Day 2024: Five strategies for enhancing your mental well-being

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Strategies for enhancing your mental well-being.

As we observe World Health Day this year under the theme “My Health, My Right,” it’s essential to shine a spotlight on mental health, an often overlooked aspect of well-being. According to the most recent survey conducted by India’s National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), nearly 150 million Indians require mental health care services. However, only a fraction, less than 30 million, actively seek assistance. This glaring gap emphasizes the urgent need to prioritise mental health awareness and care. Crucially, members of marginalised communities, such as the LGBTQIA+, face twice as many mental health issues as cis-het individuals.

Beyond personal suffering, untreated mental disorders like depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), eating disorders, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) cast a shadow on daily functioning and impose substantial social as well as economic costs, according to Dr Sukriti Rex, Lead Psychologist and Researcher at Evolve. A study by the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the scale, projecting the economic toll of mental health disorders in India to be a staggering US$ 1.03 trillion.

Here are five practical ways individuals can improve their mental health:

Seek Professional Help: Overcoming the stigma associated with mental health is crucial. Consulting mental health professionals can provide valuable support and guidance tailored to individual needs.

Practice Self-Care: Dedicate time each day to activities that promote relaxation and rejuvenation, such as meditation, exercise, or hobbies. Prioritizing self-care enhances resilience against stressors.

Establishing Support Systems: Surrounding oneself with empathetic and supportive individuals, whether friends, family members, or supportive communities, can combat feelings of isolation.

Promoting Balance in Lifestyle: Prioritising healthy habits such as maintaining regular sleep patterns, consuming a nutritious diet, and limiting alcohol and substance intake contributes to both physical and mental well-being.

Fostering Mindfulness: Integrating mindfulness practices into daily routines enhances self-awareness and emotional regulation. Engaging in activities like deep breathing, journaling, or mindfulness meditation promotes present-moment awareness and aids in reducing anxiety.

Let us use World Health Day 2024 to educate ourselves and others about the importance of mental well-being and work towards creating a more equitable society for everyone's physical and mental health.

