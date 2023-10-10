World Arthritis Day 2023: Morning Stiffness to Swelling, 6 early signs of the diasease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Recognising early signs of arthritis.

World Arthritis Day is an annual event that is observed on October 12 every year to raise global awareness about the prevalence, impact, and treatment of arthritis. This day is not only about creating awareness but also about advocating for better access to healthcare services and improved quality of life for people living with arthritis. With an estimated 350 million people affected by arthritis worldwide, World Arthritis Day 2023 will play a crucial role in uniting individuals, organizations, and governments in the fight against this debilitating disease. It will also serve as a platform for sharing information, resources, and support for those affected by arthritis. Let us mark our calendars and join hands to make World Arthritis Day 2023 a memorable and impactful event.

While it is frequently thought that arthritis only affects older people it can affect people of any age group. According to Dr Shalini Suralkar, Full-time consultant-rheumatologist, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai Mumbai, early intervention and effective care depend heavily on the ability to recognise the signs and symptoms of diseases.

Joint Pain and Stiffness

One of the most common symptoms of arthritis is joint pain and stiffness. It usually begins insidiously, showing up as a slight discomfort, stiffness and pain which may be short-lasting or only in the mornings. Stiffness is usually a warning indication, especially in the morning or after periods of inactivity. It is very important to pay attention to the location and frequency of the joint pain as it is very important to identify possible arthritis.

Swelling and Redness

Inflammation is a hallmark of arthritis. When joints are affected they may become swollen, and warm to the touch. This type of swelling can be visible even without any injury or any strenuous physical activity. It is a must to visit your doctor in such conditions as unusual joint pain, swelling, and redness also occurred.

Reduced Range of Motion

As a result of arthritis joint mobility may also decline over some time if not treated early. Initially, this could be modest, just like making a joint somewhat more difficult to fully bend or straighten. The smooth ability to move freely may gradually be fully restricted, making it difficult to perform simple actions like buttoning a shirt or even walking or climbing stairs. Report to the treating doctor immediately so that the medicines can be optimised and deformities can be prevented

Fatigue and Weakness

The arthritis symptoms are not limited to joints only. Many people face weakness and tiredness issues. This is due to the ongoing inflammation. It is very important to notice this type of tiredness with normal tiredness and if this occurs continuously then it can be due to arthritic issues. Also, there are diseases which not only affect the joints but also other organs like eyes (dry eyes), skin rash, ulcers in the mouth, hair loss, cough, and breathlessness. So one needs to keep a watch on these symptoms and see a doctor if one experiences any of the above symptoms.

Morning Stiffness

One of the hallmark traits of arthritis is morning stiffness, especially in the case of rheumatoid arthritis. When you first wake up, this stiffness usually comes out stronger and can continue for an hour or longer. It is a blatant sign that the body is now experiencing inflammation. Doctors can make an accurate diagnosis by understanding the frequency and severity of morning stiffness closely.

Numbness and Tingling

Generally in advanced arthritis, the tissue and nerves surrounding may also become inflamed in addition to the joints themselves. Also, local compression of tendons and nerves can happen due to swelling and deformities. This may create shivers, pain or numbness in the afflicted area. It is very important to consult your doctor if you feel any such kind of symptoms, especially if they occur along with other joint-related issues.

Understanding the early indications of arthritis is crucial for launching timely interventions and efficient care. You can maintain your mobility and general well-being by being aware of changes in joint health and paying attention to your body. Seek urgent medical advice from a Rheumatologist if you believe you may be suffering signs of arthritis. Keep in mind that early care can significantly alter the course of your ailment and allow you to lead a happy and active life.

