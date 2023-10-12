World Arthritis Day 2023: Lifestyle factors that cause aching joints in the 30s, know strategies for relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the lifestyle factors that cause aching joints in the 30s.

In today's fast-paced world, it's increasingly common to hear individuals in their 30s lamenting about aching joints, a condition traditionally associated with ageing. This alarming trend prompts us to explore the factors contributing to early joint discomfort and to discover Ayurvedic wisdom and healthy living strategies for relief.

Experiencing joint pain in your 30s signals your body is potentially out of balance due to various lifestyle factors. By integrating Ayurvedic principles and embracing a healthier lifestyle, you can find relief and maintain optimal joint health.

To observe World Arthritis Day 2023 on October 12, Anjenay Agarwal, an Ayurvedic Expert and Director of Royal Bee Natural Products sharing his profound insights, said, "Ayurveda takes a holistic approach to address the growing issue of joint discomfort across all age groups. It places importance on maintaining the delicate balance of the body, mind, and soul."

Lifestyle factors that may be causing joint pain in your 30s:

Sedentary Lifestyle: The modern work environment often involves long hours of sitting, which weakens the muscles supporting the joints and leads to stiffness.

Poor Diet Choices: High consumption of processed foods and sugars, combined with inadequate nutrient intake, can result in inflammation that negatively impacts joint health.

Lack of Exercise: On one hand, some individuals overexert themselves, while on the other, many do not engage in enough physical activity. Regular exercise is essential for maintaining joint health by keeping them lubricated and flexible.

Environmental Toxins: Exposure to environmental pollutants and chemicals can contribute to inflammation and joint issues.

To address these factors, Ayurveda advocates a holistic approach to promoting joint health, emphasizing balance and harmony within the body, mind, and soul.

Here are some Ayurvedic strategies and healthy living tips to relieve joint pain:

Dietary Choices: Incorporate anti-inflammatory ingredients from Ayurveda like turmeric, ginger, and garlic into your daily diet. These ingredients possess potent healing properties that can help reduce joint inflammation.

Herbal Supplements: Consider Ayurvedic herbal supplements such as Kesar, Arjun, Shuddh Shilajeet, Ashwagandha & Musli, renowned for their joint-supporting benefits. These ingredients are often featured in Ayurvedic formulations like Walkwell Capsules.

Yoga and Meditation: Regular practice of yoga and meditation aids in stress management and promotes joint flexibility. Specific yoga poses that enhance joint mobility, like gentle stretches and twists, can be particularly beneficial.

Daily Routine (Dinacharya): Adopt Ayurvedic daily routines, including using Ayurvedic capsules with natural pain relief ingredients to improve bone and joint health and combat general weakness. You can also benefit from practices like oil massages (abhyanga) that boost circulation and promote relaxation.

Ayurvedic Detoxification: Consider periodic detoxification treatments, like Panchakarma, to eliminate toxins from your body and rejuvenate your joints.

