World AIDS Day 2022: 5 quick tips to practice safe sex & avoid STDs like HIV, also know the symptoms

World AIDS Day 2022: December 1 every year is observed as World AIDS Day. On this day, not only attempts are made to spread awareness about AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) but also extend support patients diagnosed with AIDS and the ones who are HIV-positive. Created in 1988, the day aims to tackle the stigma around AIDS/HIV and make people aware of the testing, symptoms and how to lead their life if they are diagnosed with AIDS/HIV.

AIDS is a condition caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). HIV is a sexually transmitted infection that can spread if you are sexually in contact with an HIV-positive patient or through infected blood from injection drug use or sharing needles. A mother can pass on the infection to the child during pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding. On World AIDS Day, know 5 quick tips to practice safe sex & avoid STDs like HIV, also know the symptoms of STDs (Sexually transmitted diseases).

Symptoms of STDs

Symptoms of STDs vary from person to person and the type of infection contracted. The expert shares some common symptoms of STDs in both men and women:

There could be no signs at all

Pain during urination and ejaculation

Rash or itching in the genital area

Abnormal vaginal discharge or discharge from the penis

Warts, lesions, or sores in the genital area

Blisters that discharge pus

Painless ulcers, fever, swelling, sore throat may also indicate the presence of an STD

Quick tips to practice safe sex

Educate yourself: Find out all you can about STDs. Understand how each STD is passed from person to person during sex.

Decide to be safe: If you're having sex and not protecting yourself, STD could happen to you-and anyone you might have sex with. Insist on only safer sex.

Choose your protection: Two quick ways - Don't have sex or use condoms (they are cheap and easy to use).

Talk about it: Talking with a partner is a key step in staying safe. Agree that you'll both be tested for STD.

Get Tested for STD: There are different tests for each STD. No single test can screen for all of them. Talk to your doctor and go by his/her recommendation.

STDs can affect anyone, anytime. It is important to be aware, to be transparent with your partner, to maintain sexual hygiene and to practice safe sex.

