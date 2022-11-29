World AIDS Day 2022: History, significance, and theme

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World AIDS Day 2022: Know about history, significance, and theme

World AIDS Day is observed on December 1, every year around the world. It is celebrated to show support for the people who are infected with HIV and to give tribute to AIDS patients. In 1988, World AIDS Day was established as the first international health day. This day is also about encouraging people to bind themselves together on a worldwide scale to remove the gaps and inequities that obstruct HIV testing, prevention, and access to care.

Every year, the organizations affiliated with the UN, governments, and civil society come together to advocate campaigns centered on certain HIV-related issues. So, it is important to know about the significance of this day and this year's theme.

World AIDS Day 2022: History

World AIDS Day was first recognised in 1987. The purpose of celebrating this day is to facilitate the exchange of information among national and local governments, international organizations, and individuals about AIDS and HIV. It was formulated by two public information officers James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Since 1996, UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) has been in charge of organizing and publicizing it. Then on November 30, 2017, President Donald Trump declared December 1 as World Aids Day.

World AIDS Day 2022: Significance

About 38.4 million people lived with HIV at the end of 2021, two-thirds of whom (25.6 million) are in the WHO African Region with HIV. Each year in the UK over 4,139 people are diagnosed with HIV and stigma and discrimination are still a reality for many people living with the condition.

World AIDS Day is significant as it reminds the public and the government that it is a serious problem that requires urgent funding, awareness, the eradication of prejudice, and improved educational opportunities.

World AIDS Day 2022: Theme

This year, 'Equalize' has been decided as the theme for World AIDS Day. It means everyone should work to eliminate the injustices that is impeding the fight to end AIDS, according to UNAIDS. The theme for this year is the latest in a long line of issues.

