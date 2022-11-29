Type-2 diabetes: Organs that get damaged due to high blood sugar levels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Type-2 diabetes: Rising number of diabetes patients has become a concern with type 2 diabetes mellitus becoming prevalent in India. According to Diabetes Atlas 2021 of the International Diabetes Federation, the estimated number of persons with diabetes in India in the age group of 20-79 was 74.2 mn in 2021 and is likely to increase to 124.9 mn by 2045. While initial signs of diabetes are ignored, many don't know how it damages vital organs.

Here's how diabetes affects different organs and systems in our body:

Heart, circulatory and nervous system

In many cases, it is seen that diabetic patients also suffer from cardiovascular diseases. Diabetes affects the patient's heart and circulatory system. It alters the functioning of blood vessels which can weaken the heart. Also, because it is said to cause inflammation in vessels, it can lead to the thickening of the blood and causes blood clots.

Weak bladder and sex issues

In some cases, diabetes leads patients to urinate often during the night disrupting the sleep cycle. Whereas, in other cases, it weakens the nerves and the patient doesn't feel the need to urinate despite the bladder being full. It may cause unexpected urine leaks.

Talking about sex, men with diabetes are reported to face erectile dysfunction, whereas, in the case of women sex drive and lubrication decline.

Adverse effect on eyes

In many cases, diabetes is linked to multiple eye complications. Not only eyesight is said to be weakened but uncontrolled diabetes can also cause glaucoma and cataracts. In severe cases, it is observed that some patients have had blurred visions or complete blindness too.

Compromised immunity

If blood sugar levels in the body are high, it gets difficult for white blood cells to fight against infections and diseases. It is observed that diabetic patients take more time to heal their injuries and recover from diseases. In some reported cases, diabetic patients needed to be hospitalised in the case of flu.

Damages gut health

If someone has been suffering from high blood sugar for a long time, there are chances that they have poor gut health. Reports suggest that because nerves in the stomach are weakened, the body cannot comprehend when the food should be passed to the intestines. Therefore, partly digested food stays in the belly for hours or days in some cases causing nausea and vomiting. The medical term for this is diabetic gastroparesis.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

