Women suffer more from constipation and IBS, finds survey

Constipation and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are two of the most common digestive complaints in the UK, and women are both more likely to suffer from them than men. This research was conducted in response to the growing prevalence of both conditions, and the results shed light on how best to tackle these problems. According to the Hindustan Times report, the Big Poo Review in partnership with Steph’s Packed Lunch, on Channel 4 has shared some interesting insights as they sneaked-peeked into the washrooms of Britain.

People aged 18 or older from the United Kingdom took part in the survey. Around 142,768 people participated (110,627 females and 32,023 males) whereas 118 people selected ‘other’. It looked at a range of different health factors, including gender, age, diet, lifestyle, and other medical conditions. The results revealed that females were more likely to suffer from constipation (23%) and IBS (19.1%) than males (13% and 10.1% respectively).

There are certain lifestyle factors that can be linked with an increased risk of both conditions. Factors like eating a high-fat diet, physical inactivity, smoking, drinking alcohol, and taking certain medications. Additionally, being overweight or obese can also be associated with both constipation and IBS.

However, according to Dr Will Bulsiewicz, ZOE’s U.S. medical director and a board-certified gastroenterologist, the reasons for constipation and IBS could range from females having longer bowel transit time to female sex hormones that can slow bowel motility.

The Big Poo Review also shared that the females break the wind on an average 8 times a day while males fart 9 times a day. The survey also found that most people do not poo just after waking up in the morning and 60 per cent have bowel movements after breakfast.

However, to reduce the risk of constipation and IBS in women it’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Incorporating dietary fiber – such as wholegrain foods, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds – into your diet can help to improve the regularity of bowel movements. Getting enough water is also essential for bowel health.

