What is box breathing? Know its effectiveness and major benefits

Modifying breathing techniques have emerged as a potential tool for stress management and well-being. One such technique is box breathing, which is the equal duration of inhalations, breath retentions, and exhalations.

Expert Dr Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant - Pulmonary Medicine, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, explains box breathing is a technique based on the idea that a box has four sides. The concept involves slow and deep breathing while counting to four for a total of four times – four counts of breathing in (inhalation), four counts of holding your breath, four counts of slow exhaling, and four more counts of holding after you exhale.

During stress, the sympathetic nervous system gets activated which is responsible for the “fight and flight” response to any emergency. Box breathing activates the parasympathetic system which is the opposite of the sympathetic system and is responsible for rest and digestion. This helps combat the stress response and calm the mind, body, and psyche. It is considered a highly effective technique for stress relief and is employed by US naval seals during high-stress situations.

There are various major benefits associated with box breathing. Some of these include:

Stress reduction: Box breathing activates the relaxation response in your body, counteracting the stress hormones and calming you down.

Improved focus: By focusing on your breath and counting, box breathing quiets your mind and allows you to concentrate better.

Improved performance: When you're calmer and more focused, you can perform better under pressure, both mentally and physically.

Better sleep at night: The relaxation response triggered by box breathing can ease anxiety and promote better quality sleep.

Emotional regulation: Box breathing helps you gain control over your emotions by calming your nervous system and giving you a moment to centre yourself.

Lowers blood pressure: Slow, deep breaths can lower your blood pressure, reducing strain on your heart and circulatory system.

Overall, box breathing is a simple yogic practice that is very effective for managing stress, improving mindfulness, and promoting the overall mental and physical well-being of an individual.

