What are other health hazards during Christmas-New Year week apart from heart attacks?

There's a festive vibe about Christmas and New Year's everywhere. Festive feasts and shopping sprees sometimes push people over the limit. Even though the holidays are a time for happiness and family time, it's important to be aware of any possible health risks.

Apart from heart attacks, what are the other health hazards during Christmas and New Year week?

According to Ajit Shetty, Consultant – General Medicine, SRV Hospitals, Goregaon, people frequently overindulge in decadent, rich foods and drinks over the Christmas season. Indigestion, bloating, and heartburn are often the results of overindulging, particularly with fatty and sugary foods. Alcohol use also increases throughout the holiday season, which exacerbates these gastrointestinal aches and may even result in diseases like pancreatitis or gastritis. There is a direct correlation between the increased amount of alcohol consumed during these festivities and the rise in alcohol-related incidents. This includes car accidents. This includes accidents on the road brought on by drunk drivers, injuries sustained in slips and falls, and confrontations, emphasizing the grave repercussions of binge drinking. Moreover, drinking too much alcohol might impair immunity, making a person more susceptible to illness.

Apart from the alcohol, the holiday season often makes people feel more stressed and anxious. Emotions of loneliness or grief, financial strain from current purchases, and expectations to fulfil family responsibilities can all exacerbate mental health issues. Moreover, the winter season coincides with the colder months in a few places. The cold weather and crowded interior spaces create the perfect setting for the spread of respiratory viruses.

For those with special dietary needs or medical illnesses like diabetes, it can be difficult to navigate the festive food. Consuming foods high in sugars and fats can cause blood sugar levels to spike, which poses risks for diabetics. Moreover, people with high blood pressure or kidney issues may be adversely affected by the increased intake of salty foods.

