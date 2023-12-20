From Boosting Immunity to Providing Energy: 5 ways proteins help us to stay fit during winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways proteins help us to stay fit during winter

While winter symbolizes cold and lazy days, it also depicts festivities and food. The cold weather brings along allergies and infections and hence one needs to be extremely mindful of their diet. Having healthy nutritious foods should become a regime along with increased physical activity. Hence, our body needs proteins every day. A healthy adult requires around 0.6-0.8g of protein per kg of body weight. Dals, lentils, beans, chickpeas, soybeans, quinoa, nuts, and seeds, dairy, eggs, poultry, fish, and meat are good sources of proteins.

Let us see how proteins help us stay fit during winter:

Increase muscle mass: Proteins help to maintain our muscle mass and also encourage muscular development during strength training. It also prevents muscle loss during weight reduction and hence sufficient amount of protein is required daily.

Boost immunity: During the winter season, when colds and flu are more prevalent, a strong immune system is crucial for fighting off infections and illnesses. Proteins are essential for the development of antibodies that help eliminate bacteria or viral infections and boost our immune system. Low protein status can increase the risk of infections. Protein-rich sources are also rich in Vit B complex, Vit E, Vit K, zinc, magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, calcium, omega 3 fatty acids and fibre which help the gut microflora to stay healthy to fight against infections.

Provides energy: Proteins can serve as an energy source when required, especially when there is not a sufficient amount of readily available carbs. Nuts and seeds eaten at snack time can provide energy, keep us full, control our appetite, and even prevent overeating.

Improve metabolism: During winter, our core body temperature drops and the body uses more energy to generate heat and keep it warm. This involuntary muscle tensing can increase our metabolic rate two to four times. Proteins have a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates, meaning they require more energy to be metabolized. This contributes to the generation of heat in the body.

Reduces hunger and helps manage weight: A high-protein diet helps us feel fuller and less hungry. Our body makes more satiety hormones such as cholecystokinin and peptide YY, which gives signals of a full belly. In winter, when people may be more inclined to consume heavier or calorie-dense foods, including sufficient protein in the diet can support weight management and prevent overeating.

It's important to note that a well-balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients, including proteins, is crucial for overall health regardless of the season.

