Superfood Flax Seeds: Know THESE 5 benefits of Alsi

Don't be fooled by their unassuming size - those tiny brown nuggets known as flax seeds, or alsi in Hindi, pack a mighty punch when it comes to health benefits. They've earned their ‘superfood’ status for good reason, boasting a nutritional profile that reads like a doctor's wish list. So, before you dismiss them as mere birdseed, let's delve into the world of alsi and uncover the treasures it holds for your well-being.

For centuries, flax seeds have been revered in traditional medicine for their diverse healing powers. In recent years, science has caught up, confirming these ancient claims and revealing a plethora of benefits backed by research. Let’s explore those benefits

Rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids:

Flax seeds are recognised for their exceptional content of omega-3 fatty acids, primarily alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Omega-3 fatty acids play a crucial role in supporting heart health by reducing inflammation and improving cholesterol levels. Incorporating flax seeds into your diet can be an excellent way to boost your omega-3 intake, promoting cardiovascular well-being.

Dietary fibre for digestive health:

These tiny seeds are an excellent source of soluble and insoluble fibre, promoting digestive health. The soluble fibre in flax seeds helps regulate blood sugar levels and lowers cholesterol, while the insoluble fibre adds bulk to stool, preventing constipation. Including flax seeds in your daily diet can contribute to a healthy and well-functioning digestive system.

Supports weight management:

The combination of healthy fats, fibre, and protein in flax seeds can aid in weight management. The fibre content helps you feel full and satisfied, reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, the healthy fats provide a sense of satiety, making flax seeds a valuable snack for those looking to control their weight while ensuring a nutrient-dense diet.

Help protect against cancer:

Flax seeds are packed with lignans, plant compounds with potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies suggest that lignans may play a role in reducing the risk of certain cancers, including breast, prostate, and colon cancer.

Improved skin and hair health:

Want to glow from the inside out? Flax seeds are your secret weapon. The omega-3 fatty acids and lignans in flax seeds nourish your skin and hair, promoting healthy growth and reducing dryness. Flaxseed oil can even be applied topically to combat dry skin and add shine to your hair.

