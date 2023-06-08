Weight loss: Raisin water in summer, try this drink for hydration and know its other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Raisin water and benefits

Raisins are rich in antioxidants, which are beneficial compounds that protect your cells against harmful compounds known as free radicals. Raisins are particularly high in ferulic acid, rutin, quercetin, and trans-caftaric acid. Antioxidants play a key role in health and may safeguard against chronic conditions like cancer, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s disease. The minerals in raisins are involved in oxygen transport and red blood cell production. Not getting enough iron in your diet may lead to iron deficiency anemia, a condition whose symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, pale skin, and weakness

How To Prepare Black Raisins Water

Before jumping to the health benefits of consuming raisin water, you must know how to prepare the black raisin water. Soaked raisins help in maintaining blood sugar levels without adding extra calories. Additionally, they assist in weight loss. You may also eat them as a snack because they make an excellent sugar alternative.

Boil 2 cups of water in a pan. Add 15–30 raisins and leave it to soak overnight. In the morning, strain the water and heat it. Drink this black raisin water on an empty stomach. You can add lemon to the water to enhance its flavour. It is advisable not to eat anything for the next 30 minutes after drinking black water raisins. Drink this water in the morning to enjoy the below-mentioned scientifically proven health benefits.

Benefits of drinking raisin water in summer

1. Detoxification

As we go about our daily lives, our bodies accumulate toxins from various sources such as pollution, processed foods, and stress. “Raisin water acts as a natural detoxifier, helping to cleanse the body and eliminate harmful substances,” says Devgan. The antioxidants present in raisins, such as polyphenols, combat free radicals and aid in flushing out toxins, promoting overall well-being.

2. Weight loss

Food cravings are one of the major obstacles to sticking to a diet for weight loss. It is normal to have hunger sensations as you substantially cut the number of calories in your diet. Most frequently, this leads to binges on meals high in fat and sugar, which negates the whole point of your diet. Therefore, adding soaked raisin water into your diet aids weight loss in these 3 ways.

3. Prevention of anaemia

Anaemia, caused by iron deficiency, is a common health concern, particularly for women. Raisins are a rich source of iron, which is essential for the production of red blood cells. Drinking raisin water regularly can contribute to maintaining healthy iron levels and preventing anaemia. This benefit is particularly vital during the summer when we tend to lose more iron through sweat.

