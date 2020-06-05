Tratak Kriya For Concentration: Swami Ramdev shows correct way and health benefits

The tratak kriya is considered to be the best way to increase concentration and calming the mind. It is often seen that the minds of the people keep wandering here and there when doing an important job. In this method, a burning lamp or candle is kept at eye level and a black dot on a white paper is placed in the straight alignment of the candle. All you have to do is focus on the light and dot together. This increases the power to focus on anything. Along with this, the body and muscles also get relaxed. Tratak is a method used for increasing concentration for centuries. It is not only for the eyes but also helps in curing other diseases of the body. Swami Ramdev shares that this should be done until a tear falls from your eyes.
Correct method of Tratak Kriya for increasing concentration
According to Swami Ramdev, the tratak kriya is performed using points, stars, sun, moon, lamp, candle etc. In the beginning, you can use a lamp. First, choose a quiet place. After this, place the lamp a little away from yourself in front of the eyes. Sit comfortably in any posture. Keep your head, neck, back straight. The candle should be at your eye level. Focus and meditate in a quiet and dark place. Focus on the light of the lamp. Keep watching it until your eyes get tired. Do not keep blinking once your eyes are tired, just close them for a minute. After this, wash your eyes with cold water. You can do this daily or 1-2 times a week.
Health Benefits of Tratak Kriya
- Relieves mental stress
- Relieves headache, migraine etc
- Brings an end to insomnia or sleeping difficulties
- Freedom from negative thoughts
- Concentration increases
- Help to reduce anger
- Sharpens eyesight
- Brain functionality increases
Precautions to be taken during Tratak Kriya
- Choose a dark and quiet room.
- Never do it if you have eye problems
- The lamp's light must be constant and at eye level
