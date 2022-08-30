Top 10 Healthy Diet Tips for Glowing Skin | Phytoestrogens to Low GI carb

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy Diet Tips for Glowing Skin

Diet tips for Glowing Skin: "You are what you eat." We have all heard this phrase, but how many of us actually try to follow it? Similarly, you might have struggled a lot to get radiant skin, but did you put the effort in the right direction? As surprising as it may sound, you don’t need any elixir or work very hard to get radiant skin. Placing the proper nutrients on your plate is the key to glowing skin. The food you eat defines your skin and is mainly responsible for the pimples or excessive oil you try hard to get rid of. So, this time, prepare a diet to not just be in shape but also to get glowing.

Below are the top 10 tips for maintaining a healthy diet for glowing skin:

1. Fruits and veggies

Fruits and vegetables are rich in powerful antioxidants that safeguard the skin from the damage of free radicals and promote the development of healthy skin cells. Have a variety of fruits on your plate, as different fruits and veggies are loaded with different vitamins and minerals.

2. Vitamin C

Thanks to the multiple available products, you are now aware of the magic of Vitamin C on the skin. But have you wondered about supplying your body with the dietary intake of this miracle vitamin instead of applying it externally? Sufficient intake of Vitamin C-rich foods will not only help you ward off a number of diseases, but it will also help in stimulating collagen synthesis and protecting the skin from the sun’s UV rays. Fulfil your body’s required share of Vitamin C by gorging on berries, oranges, kiwi, papaya, etc.

3. Healthy fats

Healthy fats like Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids are essential for healthy cell membranes. These fatty acids help keep your skin plumper, younger-looking, and hydrated. Avocados, nuts and seeds, and fatty fish are a few examples of foods high in healthy fats.

4. Phytoestrogens

Phytoestrogens are plant-based compounds with a structure similar to oestrogen in females. This sex hormone has an impact on skin health. Phytoestrogens, therefore, help keep our hormones balanced, minimise skin damage and delay skin ageing. You can find them in soybeans, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, etc.

5. Vitamin E

Vitamin E is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Its balanced consumption helps the skin fight oxidative damage and photo-aging. Foods like almonds, avocados, red bell peppers, sunflower seeds and oil are high in Vitamin E.

6. Water

You need to remain hydrated to let your skin glow. Water keeps your skin hydrated and helps maintain its elasticity. It also helps keep away wrinkles and other signs of ageing.

7. Selenium

Selenium is a mineral that keeps the skin firm. It also helps protect the cell membranes from pigmentation, sun damage, inflammation, and signs of ageing. Include Brazil nuts, eggs, tomatoes, broccoli, etc., in your diet to get adequate selenium.

8. Zinc

Zinc helps the skin heal fast and reduces hyperpigmentation. It also facilitates the smooth functioning of the skin’s oil glands. Including zinc in your diet is easy as you can find it in nuts, seeds, whole grains, fish, poultry, etc.

9. Low GI carb

Foods that do not contain a lot of sugar and take some time to digest are referred to as Low GI carbs. Low GI carbs not only keep you satiated for a long time, but also help reduce acne, avoid pimples, manage skin sensitivity, and delay wrinkles and fine lines. Green vegetables, beans, pulses, lentils, soy products, porridge, etc., are a few examples of low GI carbs.

10. Beta Carotene

Beta Carotene is essential for skin health as it is high in antioxidants and transforms into vitamin A inside the body. It can help give you a natural glow and strengthen the skin’s fight against the sun’s UV rays. Green, yellow, and orange vegetables and fruits.

Now that you know how to get glowing skin, it’s time to get into action and bask in the glory of your successful dietary reforms.

