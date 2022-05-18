Tips from Alia Bhatt’s health coach Anshuka Parwani to manage summer heat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHUKAYOGA Wellness tips to manage summer heat from Alia Bhatt's yoga coach

The covid pandemic and its long-lasting effects have made people realise not to take their health lightly Especially in the summers when the sun rays are harsh and burning. These days, the heat wave is taking a toll on everyone's health. The temperature is soaring high, resulting in draining the energy level of people. Many have been facing problems of dehydration, skin rash, suntan, skin burning and other health issues because of these intense summer days. How to deal with such problems is what everybody wants to know. So, here are a few fitness and wellness tips to beat this stubborn summer heat as shared by yoga and wellness expert Anshuka Parwani. She is a well-known celebrity yoga coach and a trainer who trains Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Ananya Panday and others.

Anshuka took to her social media account to share a few healthy tips on how to beat the summer heat and pump up your energy levels to stay fresh always. She made a reel video and posted it on Instagram. She captioned it, “While summers, call for beautiful beach days and suntans, it’s also that time when your energy levels are at a low due to the sweltering heat. Here are some tips to keep your energy levels up and stay fresh and breezy this summer. Don’t let the heat sap out your energy”

In the tips, she wrote:

Stay hydrated. Keeping your electrolytes up is so important!

Eat light food and make sure you include fruits that have high water content.

Practice your Pranayama specially Sheetali and Sheetkari

Make sure you get a good night’s sleep in so you wake up energetic and fresh!

Water-based fruits that you can include in your diet are:

Watermelon

Pineapple

Pear

Orange

Muskmelon

Strawberries

Grapes

Sheetali pranayama

It is a kind of breathing practice which helps the body to cool down and clears the excess heat. It is best practised on an empty stomach.

How to perform it:

Step 1: Sit on the floor with crossed legs. Take the help of a cushion or blanket to elevate the hip area.

Step 2: Rest your hand on your knees and keep your spine straight.

Step 3: Roll your tongue out and try to curl its lateral edges upward, it will take a form of a tube.

Step 4: Now close your eyes and take a deep breathe

Step 5: Exhale slowly through the nostrils

Sheetkari Prayanama

It is an alternative procedure to the Sheetalli pranayam which is also known to cool down the body to eliminate the excess heat. This is done if you are unable to curl your tongue properly.

How to perform it:

Step 1: Sit on the floor with crossed legs. Take the help of a cushion to elevate the hip area.

Step 2: Rest your hand on your knees and keep your spine straight.

Step 3: Roll out your tongue, Simply flatten it and hold it gently with your teeth. Now smile so your lips will be widened and your mouth will open from either side giving space to breathe.

Step 4: Inhale and take deep breaths till your ribs fill with air and slowly exhale it out.

Step 5: Repeat this process a few times and relax.

