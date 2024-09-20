OPINION | Pakistan, Congress and Article 370 !

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks that "Pakistan and National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page on restoring Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir" has stirred a hornet's nest in the ongoing assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the alliance saying, "Congress and NC want to implement Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir, but no power on earth can bring back Article 370."

One may ask why PM Modi raised the Pakistan-Congress connection issue. It is not that he wants to give importance to Pakistan in Kashmir elections, but he wants to expose the Congress on the issue of Article 370.

While National Conference has promised to bring back Article 370 in J&K, Congress has consciously tried to avoid any mention of this ticklish issue. There is no mention about restoration of Article 370 in the Congress manifesto for J&K. This issue has vanished from the election speeches of Congress leaders.

One must recall that the Congress had supported Modi government when it revoked Article 370 in Parliament. But on Wednesday, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif brought Congress into this debate. This provoked BJP leaders to launch an all-out attack on Congress.

For Congress, it is in a Catch-22 situation. If it supports revocation of Article 370, its alliance with National Conference may become infructuous, and if it supports restoration of this Article, then BJP will go to town saying Congress is following a pro-Pakistan agenda.

It is a fact that there has been a sea change in the situation in Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was revoked by Modi government in 2019. PM Modi, on Thursday, told a rally in Srinagar that "three dynasties" of Nehru, Abdullah and Mufti have brought nothing but ruin to the state, while the Valley has witnessed fundamental change in the last five years under Central rule.

The change is there for all to see. Cinema halls have reopened, students are going to schools and colleges, shops are doing brisk business, 'shikaras' for tourists are doing business in Dal Lake, and people are celebrating Eid and other festivals without fear.

No more curfews, stone-throwing and frequent strikes. People are now breathing free in an open atmosphere and fear of the gun has vanished. The common Kashmiris acknowledge this change.

They are silent about the contentious issue of Article 370, even while admitting that the revocation of this Article has brought peace in the Valley. This is the ground reality in the Valley which cannot be overlooked. It will take time for the common people to accept this ground reality, because social media is very much active.

People in the Valley are getting at least 10 provocative messages daily on their cellphones, misguiding them about the Centre and Modi. It will take time to overcome this. Time is the best healing medicine.

