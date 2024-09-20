PCB announces revised schedule for England Tests; Multan to host opening two games

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board finalised the revised schedule for the upcoming Test series against England on Friday. The PCB shifted the second Test from Karachi to Multan due to the ongoing renovation with the latter also set to host the opening game of the three-match series starting on October 7.

The PCB confirmed that Karachi will not be available for any international matches due to the construction work for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. The PCB had also shifted the second Test match of the recently concluded Bangladesh series from Multan to Karachi but was confident of completing the renovation before the start of the England series.

“PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan," the PCB director Usman Wahla said. “Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality.”

All three fixtures are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and both teams still remain in contention to make the final.

England tour of Pakistan 2024 Revised Schedule:

7-11 Oct – First Test, Multan

15-19 Oct – Second Test, Multan

24-28 Oct – Third Test, Rawalpindi

