Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK THESE people should avoid amla consumption. Find out

Disadvantages of drinking Amla juice: You must have known a lot about the benefits of drinking Amla juice. It is an immunity booster, rich in Vitamin C and is also helpful in removing many skin and hair problems. But, have you ever thought about its disadvantages. Yes, drinking amla juice every time is not beneficial for your health. In some cases, it can do you a lot of harm. So, let us know which people should avoid drinking amla juice.

When not to drink gooseberry juice:

1. Amla in liver-related problems

Amla juice can be harmful for many liver-related conditions. For example, its vitamin C and highly acidic nature can make liver injury and pain worse. Therefore, in cases of liver damage and liver cirrhosis, talk to the doctor before drinking amla juice.

2. Amla side effects on kidneys

Drinking amla juice can be harmful at times for kidney-related problems. Actually, this juice is full of diuretic properties, but it also has some bioactive ingredients that can damage some cells and tissues during kidney disease. Hence, avoid its consumption if you are undergoing severe kidney disease.

3. Amla juice in low BP

Since amla is beneficial for high-BP people, it can be harmful for low-BP people. It has great potential to lower and maintain blood pressure. But if you are suffering from hypotension i.e., low BP, then it is advised to avoid drinking amla juice in excess.

4. Side effects of amla during pregnancy

Drinking amla juice during pregnancy can be harmful for you in many ways. Firstly, it can increase acidity and sour belching. Secondly, you may have the problem of bloating. Third, it is rich in diuretic properties and hence can increase the amount of urine, which can lead to dehydration, which is not good during pregnancy. Therefore, avoid drinking amla juice in this situation.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Tips to increase protein intake in Vegetarians: Including entire grains to nuts and seeds

Also Read: Understanding chronic depression: The conflict within

Latest Health News