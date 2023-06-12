Tips to increase protein intake in Vegetarians: Including entire grains to nuts and seeds

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to increase protein intake in Vegetarians

With proper meal preparation and a choice of plant-based foods high in protein, increasing protein consumption as a vegetarian is simple to do. Here are some suggestions to increase your protein intake:

Include pulses and legumes: Excellent sources of protein include foods like lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and soybeans. Make vegetable burgers and bean dips, or add them to soups, stews, salads, and other dishes.

Play around with seitan: A high-protein meat alternative is seitan, which is manufactured from wheat gluten. It is suitable for stews, sandwiches, and stir-fries.

Include entire grains: entire grains like quinoa, brown rice, and amaranth offer fibre as well as protein. Serve them as a side dish or as the foundation for salads and stir-fries.

Include plant-based or dairy-free substitutes: If you consume dairy products, use Greek yoghurt, cottage cheese, or whey protein powder. Choose fortified plant-based milks, such as soy, almond, or pea protein milk, if you follow a plant-based diet.

Protein-rich nuts and seeds to munch on include almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Snack on them or add a sprinkle to smoothies, yoghurt, and salads.

Include vegetables high in protein: Not all vegetables are created equal when it comes to protein levels. Boost your diet's nutritional value by including broccoli, spinach, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, and peas.

Combine proteins that are complementary: Make sure you get all the necessary amino acids by consuming a range of plant-based protein sources. Complete proteins can be created by combining foods like beans with rice or lentils with whole wheat bread.

