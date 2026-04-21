Shubman Gill misses Orange Cap, Prasidh Krishna gets closer to purple cap in IPL 2026 after GT vs MI clash

Ahmedabad :

Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing streak on Monday in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Gujarat Titans by a huge margin of 99 runs. With this win, they also got off the bottom of the points table and jumped to seventh place. Tilak Varma jumped in list of highest run-scorers with a 101-run knock, even as he became the leading scorer for the five-time champions. He is nowhere close to the Orange Cap for now, but GT skipper Shubman Gill is in second place on the list.

In fact, Gill had a chance to claim the orange cap from Heinrich Klaasen, but he scored only 14 runs to take his tally to 265 runs in five matches at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 151.42 with three fifties to his name. On the other hand, Klaasen is firmly on top with 283 runs in six innings at an average of 47.16 and a strike rate of 144.38.

Virat Kohli (247 runs), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (246 runs) and Rajat Patidar (230 runs) complete the list of top five run-scorers of IPL 2026.

Most runs in IPL 2026

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 283 runs

Shubman Gill (GT) - 265 runs

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 247 runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 246 runs

Rajat Patidar (RCB) - 230 runs

Prasidh Krishna gets closer to winning the purple cap

Meanwhile, among the bowlers, Prasidh Krishna of the Gujarat Titans picked up one wicket to take his tally to 12 scalps in six matches at an average of 19.83. The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Anshul Kamboj is on top at the moment with 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.23 and a strike rate of 10.

Prince Yadav (11 wickets), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10 wickets) and Ravi Bishnoi (10 wickets) complete the list of top five wicket-takers of IPL 2026. Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets against MI and is also one of the bowlers with 10 wickets so far.

Most wickets in IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - 13 wickets

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - 12 wickets

Prince Yadav (LSG) - 11 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - 10 wickets

Ravi Bishnoi (RR) - 10 wickets

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