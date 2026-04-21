MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina on KL Rahul's radar as Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026

Hyderabad:

Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 31st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are coming off wins in their previous matches and will be keen to continue their winning runs. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is extremely crucial at the top of the order for the Capitals, even as the experienced batter aims to surpass MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in an all-time IPL list.

Rahul is only 50 runs away from going past Dhoni in the list of players with the most runs in the history of the cash-rich league. He has so far scored 5390 runs in 141 innings at an impeccable average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 136.83 with five centuries and 42 half-centuries to his name.

On the other hand, Dhoni has so far amassed 5439 runs in 242 innings at an average of 38.3 and a strike rate of 137.45 with 24 fifty-plus scores to his credit. Rahul is in decent form this season and scoring another half-century shouldn't be a big deal for him.

If he manages to score a half-century against SRH today, Rahul will become the sixth-highest run-getter in the history of IPL.

Can Rahul surpass Raina's tally this season?

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is also only 139 runs away from going past Raina, who scored 5528 runs in 200 innings at an average of 32.51 with a ton and 39 fifties to his name. Rahul has a chance to end IPL 2026 as the fifth highest run-scorer as there is a significant gap of around 1000 runs and more, after with David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan on the third and fourth positions in the list respectively.

Most runs in IPL histoy

Virat Kohli - 8908 runs

Rohit Sharma - 7183 runs

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 runs

David Warner - 6565 runs

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs

MS Dhoni - 5439 runs

KL Rahul - 5390 runs

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