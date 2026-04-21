'Not a Hardik Pandya problem': MI skipper's straightforward reply on Jasprit Bumrah's usage

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya likes to keep things simple. And on two occasions in the post-match presentation, he gave simple replies to some questions that seemed to draw much more effort. One of them was a highly debatle questions in the Indian Premier League on the rare usage of Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of an innings. The reply was simple. "Bumrah is so special, you want to use him later on."

But on Monday, April 20, he had to use his trump card in the first over. Mumbai Indians had the momentum, and he wanted to seize it at the start of the second innings in their defence of 199 against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The result. Bumrah struck on the first ball of the innings, removing Sai Sudharsan, caught at covers, in what set the tone for the other bowlers. "I see a lot of people asking why Jassi isn't bowled up front but he's only bowled 7-8 times in the first over. So it's not a Hardik Pandya problem, it's an everybody problem, because Bumrah is so special you want to use him later on," a chuffed Hardik replied after MI's 99-run win over GT.

A landmark victory that could turn the tide for the late tournament chargers MI. This was MI's first win against the Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium and this is now GT's biggest loss in terms of runs.

Hardik reflects on MI's big win

Hardik was pleased with the job his troops put in. Led by Tilak Varma's astonishing hundred and Ashwani Kumar's four-wicket haul, MI finally had their all-round game. "It's always challenging to go away and win but at the same time of time Ahmedabad has been a tough place for Mumbai Indians. We played some good cricket. Feels very special because it was much needed," he said on the win.

Hardik was in the middle with Tilak when the team was stumbling at 103/4 and needed something special for a strong total. The MI skipper was seen charging Tilak up with his words, which eventually paid off as the Southpaw punished the next 23 balls he faced, smashing them for 82 runs and hitting a 45-ball hundred that shifted the momentum in MI's favour.

"The message I think, I realised that the kind of talent Tilak has, he really doesn't have to worry. So my message to him was just watch the ball and hit the ball. Was about time he came out and delivered. It was much needed for Tilak, the group and the Mumbai Indians," he said on Tilak.

Hardik praises Ashwani

And then the appreciation for Ashwani, a youngster who stole the show later with the ball, with a four-wicket haul. "Really amazing. Ashwani did the same last year. Amazing from the youngsters. Fielding had to click. Special mention to Naman as well," he said.

And a million dollar question - Is this the game that turns their season around?. Simple reply - "Yes".