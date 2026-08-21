Former Sri Lanka cricketer questions India's batting attack despite comfortable win in Galle Test

New Delhi:

The Indian team managed to register a dominant win as they took on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the ongoing two-game series. The two sides met at the Galle International Stadium for the clash, and Team India managed to defeat Sri Lanka by a whopping 165 runs.

The visitors put forth a brilliant all-round performance to take the lead in the series, with many players standing out for their exceptional showings in the game. Despite the dominant win, many experts have come forward to question the Indian team’s performance with the bat in the game.

It is worth noting that India posted a total of 462 runs in the first innings before they collapsed to a score of 193 in the second innings, handing Sri Lanka a target of 372. Speaking on the same, former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold came forward and questioned the side’s performance.

"When you look at the batting, other than Padikkal and Rahul, if you took that partnership out, they have not scored a lot. So, would you say that is your best? There are quality players like Gill, Jadeja, Pant, and Jaiswal, even though they did not perform, India got to a good score, and that is a sign of a strong team. But it wouldn't be the best performance, because these players did not perform, did they?" Russel Arnold told the Sony Sports Network.

Can Sri Lanka make a comeback in Colombo?

For the second Test of the series, India will be taking on Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, from August 23. With a win in the first Test, India will hope to put in a good show in the second Test of the series as well; with the series on the line, the side will back themselves to impress once more.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will hope to significantly improve as well. The side did not get going in the first Test at all, and it could be interesting to see how the side makes a comeback in the second Test and whether or not they can topple the Indian team.

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