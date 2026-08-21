Usman Ali ends 54-year wait with five-wicket haul in first Test against England in Leeds

Leeds (England):

Ali Usman produced a standout spell for Pakistan in the first Test against England at Headingley. The spinner claimed a five-wicket haul as the hosts were bundled out for 409 runs, after securing an advantage of 238 runs. Usman finished with 5/95, placing him in a notable group of visiting spinners.

He became the first visiting left-arm spinner since Shakib Al Hasan in 2010 to claim five wickets in a Test innings in England. He was also the first visiting spinner to achieve the feat at Leeds since Australia’s Ashley Mallett took 5/114 there in 1972.

Notably, Usman’s wickets came against several of England’s main contributors. He removed Jordan Cox for 73, Harry Brook for 91 and Dan Lawrence for 51 before adding Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson to his tally. Meanwhile, England’s vice-captain Brook looked dangerous in the middle and was nearing his century when Usman managed to get the breakthrough. Later, he managed to contain the tail, which prevented the hosts from extending their total further during a morning in which Pakistan needed early wickets.

England’s lower order however managed to add important runs. Archer faced 25 deliveries and struck two fours and a six during his unbeaten 23. Jamie Smith made 25 before Khurram Shahzad dismissed him after a mistimed pull went towards midwicket. Josh Tongue was the final England batter to depart, bowled by Khurram for eight.

Ultimately, Khurram ended the innings with 3/133. Mohammad Abbas claimed 1/78, while Mohammad Ali finished with 1/89 alongside Usman’s five-wicket return.

Pakistan again lose early wickets

Pakistan once again ended up losing crucial wickets in the first session of Day 3. Opener Imam-ul-Haq failed to open his tally, while Azan Awais made nine runs. Abdullah Shafique, who replaced Babar Azam in the squad and played an important part in the first innings, departed for 15 runs as the visitors were reduced to 51/3 at one stage.

With that, England would be confident of sealing an innings victory. Until Lunch, Pakistan are 59/3 and trailing by 179 runs.

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