Termination of 26-week pregnancy: How safe is abortion, its side-effects & risks

Recently, the Supreme Court of India refused a woman to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. The decision was taken on the ground that she was suffering from a mental condition called post-partum psychosis. Moreover, the lawyers emphasized the medical conditions of abortion.

For the unversed, abortion is done under the supervision of a doctor only after doing various tests and ultrasound. But one should know that after abortion there are some side effects, which are very dangerous for the health of any woman. In fact, after abortion, a woman's body becomes deficient in blood, hormonal imbalance, and weakness. Have a look at abortion risks and side effects.

Stomach and leg pain

Many times, due to unwanted pregnancy, women take abortion pills of their own free will. Use of these pills can cause abortion, but they can prove to be very dangerous for health. Consuming these pills, along with blood, iron, and essential nutrients also removed from the body, due to which there can be problems of pain in the stomach and legs.

Affect on Fertility

Abortion can cause a deficiency of progesterone hormone in the woman's body, which is very important for pregnancy. In such a situation, there may be a problem in becoming a mother in the future.

Risk of anemia

After abortion, there is a lack of blood in the body, which can lead to the problem of anemia. Due to this, you may feel weakness in the body all the time.

Depression

After an abortion, women often experience restlessness, mood swings, crying, and insomnia. Due to all this, many women may even become victims of depression. Therefore, abortion should be done very thoughtfully and only after consulting a doctor.

