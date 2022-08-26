Supertech Twin Towers demolition will cause health problems, know preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Supertech Tower demolition will cause health problems

Supertech Twin Towers demolition: There are just two days left to knock down Noida's illegal Supertech Twin Towers. On August 28, the 915-apartment Apex (32 stories) and Ceyane (29 stories) towers will be methodically demolished. However, the destruction is believed to be causing serious health issues for the individuals who live around it. People must take necessary precautionary steps to safeguard themselves from potential health risks.

As soon as Supertech's twin towers, Apex and Ceyane Towers, are destroyed, a dust storm will start to rise. This can result in an up to five-fold increase in air pollution. People will experience health issues as a result of this for the next several days.

Earlier, a similar incident happened in Kerala. After the demolition of four towers Holy Faith H20, Alpha Sirene, Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram in Kochi and Maradu in Kerala in January 2020, people residing in the neighbourhood areas had health problems for months. In this, people were troubled for several weeks due to headache, asthma, attacks, colds, phlegm and allergies.

75,000 tonnes of debris came out due to the fall of all four towers. It took more than 70 days to remove it. After the demolition of the tower, the air pollution in the atmosphere increased up to five times. Due to this, the health of the people around was found deteriorating.

During this, the administration had to organize a health camp. After the demolition of the tower, dust had accumulated on the empty space including the surrounding houses, trees, walls, parks. Dust used to enter people's homes even when there was a slight breeze.

Dr. D.K., Chairman of Felix Hospital. Gupta says that during the tower demolition process, people may have to face problems due to noise pollution and air pollution in the area of ​​10 to 15 km but this problem will spark immediately after the collapse of the tower.

After the demolition, 2.5 lakh tonnes of debris is estimated to be removed from Apex and Ceyane Towers. Due to the demolition, the dust plume is expected to rise to a height of about 150 meters. To control this, water tender with automatic water sprinkler will be present. Whereas, how far the dust storm will go, it will depend on the speed of the wind. Emerald Court Society and ATS Village Society will be most affected by this. Due to this, people suffering from respiratory diseases need to take special precautions.

Prior to the explosion, the people must ensure preventative steps.

The pollution can cause these health problems:

Headache Problems in the eyes (burning, reddening, itching problem) Chronic bronchitis Skin Rashes Runny nose, sore throat The problem of phlegm Asthma attacks Increased blood pressure Mental stress Early liver pain, premature delivery to pregnant women May cause diseases like allergic sinusitis

Precautionary measures:

Wear a mask Stay away from the surrounding area for some time Use air purifiers in homes Refrain from going out Take medicine regularly (who are taking medicine for any disease) Use skin moisturizer Use goggles to protect the eyes In case of irritation in the skin or eyes, immediately consult a doctor.

Important tips for nearby residents:

Keep your doors and windows closed at the time of demolition (2:30 pm). You can plan to cover your AC unit. You can plan to cover your vehicles, especially those parked in open parking. Preferably turn off your AC until the dust settles just after the explosion. Avoid going out of your flat/society for that period. If you have to go out for some work, see the traffic Remove clothes etc. from balconies. Cover the exhaust of the chimney. Wear a mask to avoid shortness of breath during and after demolition Last but most important, please do not panic and keep your patience in any situation. All the team at Felix Hospital will stand on their toes 24x7 to deal with any odd situation.

(This article is attributed to Dr DK Gupta , Chairman- Felix Hospital​)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

DON'T MISS

Do Apple Cider Vinegar and Black pepper help in weight loss? Myth or Fact

This is Serious! Smoking can lead to thicker and weaker hearts, reveals study

Advantages of music therapy for general mental health

Latest Health News